Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BOSTON - APRIL 20 : Tammie Robie races up races up Heartbreak Hill before finishing 43rd place at the Boston Marathon April 20, 2009 in Boston. About 25,000 runners took part in the 113th edition.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

28856959

Stock Photo ID: 28856959

BOSTON - APRIL 20 : Tammie Robie races up races up Heartbreak Hill before finishing 43rd place at the Boston Marathon April 20, 2009 in Boston. About 25,000 runners took part in the 113th edition.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

John Kropewnicki

John Kropewnicki

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.