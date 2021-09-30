Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094061207
The boss stands with the charts, demonstrates statistics, various personnel attending the training, introduces the company's new products, reports on the results of work for partners.
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bossbrainstormingbriefingbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomanchartcoach traineecolleaguecompanycomputerconferenceconference presentercorporatedatadiscussionemployeeexecutivegroupgrowthgrowth chartleaderleadershipmeetingmodern startupmultinational companymultiracial employeeofficepaperpersonpresentationpresentation lectureprofessionalproject learnresearch ideaseminar participantsshare experiencedspeakingstaff membersstandingstatisticsstatistics analysissuccessteamteamworktechnologytrade partnerstraining flipchartwomanwoman flipchart
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist