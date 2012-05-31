Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BORODINO, MOSCOW REGION - SEPTEMBER 01: Reenactment of the Borodino battle between Russian and French armies in 1812 at its 200th anniversary on September 01, 2012 in Borodino, Moscow Region, Russia
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

145086571

Stock Photo ID: 145086571

BORODINO, MOSCOW REGION - SEPTEMBER 01: Reenactment of the Borodino battle between Russian and French armies in 1812 at its 200th anniversary on September 01, 2012 in Borodino, Moscow Region, Russia

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 5100 × 3400 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

ID1974

ID1974