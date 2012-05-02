Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The boroco plant is known to be efficacious for treating various types of diseases. The benefits and properties of boroco are to treat dysentery, hypertension, urinary tract infections, eye infections
