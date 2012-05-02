Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The boroco plant is known to be efficacious for treating various types of diseases. The benefits and properties of boroco are to treat dysentery, hypertension, urinary tract infections, eye infections
Edit
Golden silver grass with beautiful sky at Sangumburi Crater, Jeju island, South Korea
flowers grass isolated on blue background
grass view
Yellow maize corn head in a field against a blue background
Sunlit fluffy reeds by calm water with reflections
close-up beautiful flower in thai
It is a beautiful autumn scenery in Korea.

See more

1819922834

See more

1819922834

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122609862

Item ID: 2122609862

The boroco plant is known to be efficacious for treating various types of diseases. The benefits and properties of boroco are to treat dysentery, hypertension, urinary tract infections, eye infections

Formats

  • 2976 × 4020 pixels • 9.9 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 740 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 370 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syafrizal Gepe

Syafrizal Gepe