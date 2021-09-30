Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099264089
Bordeaux, France. October, 2021. Skyline of Bordeaux during sunset from a pedestrian pathway close to the Garonne river and Saint-Louis des Chartrons church in the background.
Bordeaux, France
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialaquitainearchitectureattractionbluebordeauxbordeaux skylinebuildingbuildingschurchcitycityscapecolorfulculturedowntowneuropeeuropeaneuropean citiesfamousfrancefrenchfrench heritagegaronnegirondeheritagehistoriclandmarkmedievaloldold townoutdoorpanoramapatrimonypeopleplacesightseeingskyskylinesquarestreettiletourismtowertowntraditionaltravelunescourbanurban landscapeview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist