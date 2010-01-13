Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 181444385
BORAMA, SOMALIA - JANUARY 13, 2010: Surgical operating. Public hospital in the city of Borama in North-West Somalia. Located near the border with Ethiopia. The hospital has a poor funding.
2543 × 1695 pixels • 8.5 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
