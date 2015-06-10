Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a book with photos of couple at home on a white background. Photobook is gift. professional photographer and designer. printing of photos and journals in photo laboratory
happy family in bed
portrait of happy smiling girl with parents together on bed, happy family concept. lying on bed under blanket
Families with children in bed under a blanket
Portrait of young man with children sitting on the couch.
The little daughter reads to parents the book. Mother and the father cheerfully laugh. It is boring for the child, he yawns. Morning of the day off in a young family.
Happy Asian mother and daughter relaxing and sleeping on white bed in bedroom
happy family in the interior of a new home

See more

195674612

See more

195674612

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137776151

Item ID: 2137776151

a book with photos of couple at home on a white background. Photobook is gift. professional photographer and designer. printing of photos and journals in photo laboratory

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Sayfutdinov

Andrey Sayfutdinov