Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BONSTETTEN - APRIL 11: Swiss wrestling athletes fight for victory by throwing their opponent on his back April 11, 2010 in Bonstetten, Switzerland. Overall victory was claimed by Jodok Huber.
Photo Formats
3975 × 2650 pixels • 13.3 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.