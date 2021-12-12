Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092989328
bondowoso east java indonesia,december 12 2021 samosa is a cake made of pastry in a triangular shape and filled with chocolate and cheese and then fried.
Bondowoso Regency, East Java, Indonesia
By LulukMuznah
