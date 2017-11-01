Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Bolivian evil deity mask that lives in the minerals mines, it is used as part of a suite in a folkloric dance called ?MORENADA? performed mostly on carnival parades.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

20945323

Stock Photo ID: 20945323

Bolivian evil deity mask that lives in the minerals mines, it is used as part of a suite in a folkloric dance called ?MORENADA? performed mostly on carnival parades.

Photo Formats

  • 3290 × 2705 pixels • 11 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 822 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 411 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Salayenko

Salayenko

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.