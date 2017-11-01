Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Bolivian evil deity mask that lives in the minerals mines, it is used as part of a suite in a folkloric dance called ?MORENADA? performed mostly on carnival parades.
