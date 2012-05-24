Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bokeh on Christmas night. Beautiful round bokeh highlights. Golden and yellow color flashes in the dark. Festive background for New Year Merry Christmas. Blurred defocus. Decoration of city streets
Formats
4608 × 2592 pixels • 15.4 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG