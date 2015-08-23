Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Boiled vegetables are placed in a colander. Vegetables for the pecel rice menu or nasi pecel. Vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, and sprouts. Fresh vegetables. Indonesian food.
Formats
3455 × 2298 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG