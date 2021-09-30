Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085430702
Boiled eggs sliced on arugula and pepper salad. Vegetarian meal.
M
By Marrilena
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
breakfastbreedingcalciumcaloriescholesterolcloseupcookedcuisinecutdeliciousdietdietaryeatingeggeggsfatfoodfoodstufffreshgastronomygreenhalveshard boiled egghealthhealth carehealthyherbsindustryingredientironkitchenlettucelifestylemealnutritionorganicproteinrecipesaladslicedsnacksodiumspicessugartastytransvegetarianvitaminweight loss
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist