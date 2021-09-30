Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086694668
The Bohemian waxwing (Bombycilla garrulus) is a medium-sized passerine bird. It breeds in Northern Europe and in winter it can migrate as far south as Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia and Romania.
Netherlands
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeakbeautifulberrybirdbirdwatchingbluebohemianbohemian waxwingbombycillabombycilla garrulusbranchcedar waxwingcloseupcoldenvironmenteurasiaeuropefaunafeedingfoodforestfruitgarrulusgroningenmaskmigratorynaturalnaturenetherlandsnorthernornithologyoutdoorpassageportraitredskyspeciesspringtreewaxwingwhitewildwildlifewinter
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist