Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
bogor,indonesia-march 14 2022: book with title 'my book of counting' by britta teckentrup. yellow book with hard cover for children learning. isolated background in white. completed with toys
Formats
4462 × 3346 pixels • 14.9 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG