Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A bodybuilder athlete poses for the camera and shows his muscles against the background of the gym in only shorts shirtless.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3800 × 5692 pixels • 12.7 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG