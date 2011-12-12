Images

Boat ship with tourist people swimming in scenic Tejo river in front of famous red "25 de Abril Bridge", tourist landmark attraction in beautiful Lisbon (Lisboa), Portugal, Europe. September 17, 2020.
The 25 de Abril Bridge and Tagus river behind bush
Bridge Over Tagus River That Ends in The City of Lisbon
One of the symbols of the city of Lisbon, 25th of April bridge.
Bridge 25 April Lisbonne Portugal
Bridge over the sea, Lisbon, Portugal
Bridge on April 25 in Lisbon on the Tejo river with moving cars. A Sunny day and a view of a modern building.
Sunset over the '25 of April' Bridge in Lisbon, Portugal.

374788057

374788057

2132820327

Item ID: 2132820327

Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jens_Bee

Jens_Bee