Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085318271
Blurred view of worker carting boxes in warehouse
K
By KOTOIMAGES
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
30-34 yearsadultblurredboxbusycardboardclothingdaydepotdistribution warehousedockdoorfreightfull lengthhandindoorsindustryloadingmanmid adultmid adult manmotionmoveone personpeopleprotectionprotectivereflectivesafetyshippingside viewstoragetransportationtrolleytruckvestviewwalkingwarehouseworkerworkingworkwear
Categories: Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist