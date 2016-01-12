Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blurred portrait of beautiful caucasian senior woman smiling looking at glass full of water in her hands, standing on yellow background. Happy elderly enjoying healthy lifestyle
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6060 × 4049 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG