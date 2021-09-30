Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098260811
Blurred image of a basketball board and a basket with a net of chains.
Novi Sad, Serbia
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackboardbackgroundballbasketbasketball backgroundbasketball boardbasketball hoopbasketball netblurblur backgroundblurredblurryboardbokehchain netchainscourtdefocuseddesignframegamehighhoopliquidmetalminimalismnetobjectoutdooroutsidepastplayplaygroundrecreationretirementringroundshotsportstreettargettexturetraditionaltravelwallpaperwaterwhite
Categories: The Arts, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist