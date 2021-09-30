Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089767904
A blurred defocused photo of beautiful witchcraft young spring moss sprouts in sunlight. Fabulous magic glade in the magic fairy tale forest. Toned photo of moss. Soft focus. Fairy tale mood
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundblossomblurblurredblurrybokehbrightcolorfuldaydecorationdefocuseddewdew dropsdropsenvironmentfabulousfairy talefairytalefloraflowerforestfreshgardengladegrassgreengrowthilluminatedlandscapeleaflightmagicmeadowmoodmorningmossmossyoutdoorplantredseasonshinysorceryspringsproutstemsummersunrisewitchcraft
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist