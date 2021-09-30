Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080169311
Blurred Christmas toys on the Christmas tree on the colorful lighting background. Beautiful glass Christmas decorations. Bright New Year's toys on the tree. Stunning Decorated Christmas Tree. Close-up
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbeautifulbokehbranchbrightcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas toyschristmas treeclose-upcolorfulcooldecemberdecordecoratedecorationsdesigndiyfestivefirfir-treegiftgiftsglassgoldgreenhappyholidayhomelightmerrynewnew yearnew year'sornamentornamentspinepopularredseasonseasonalshinystunningtoystreewinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist