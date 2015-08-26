Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blurred bookshelves in book store or in library. Unrecognizable silhouettes of people, chooses necessary book. Education, school, study concept, reading fiction, life style
Edit
Blurred bookshelves in book store or in library. Unrecognizable silhouettes of people, chooses necessary book. Education concept, reading fiction, life style
Blurred background abstract and can be illustration to article of In supermarket
Blur image of bookstore
Blurred background abstract and can be illustration to article of In supermarket
Blurred background abstract and can be illustration to article of In supermarket
Blur image of bookstore
Blurred background, blur grocery supermarket at shopping store banner, blurry shelf product display and customer people backdrop, wallpaper copy space for business concept

See more

1928864246

See more

1928864246

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137591431

Item ID: 2137591431

Blurred bookshelves in book store or in library. Unrecognizable silhouettes of people, chooses necessary book. Education, school, study concept, reading fiction, life style

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

s8