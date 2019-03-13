Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Blurred abstract background of empty classroom in university. Blurry view of lecture room in campus or school. Blur image of school chairs and teacher table.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

417005146

Stock Photo ID: 417005146

Blurred abstract background of empty classroom in university. Blurry view of lecture room in campus or school. Blur image of school chairs and teacher table.

Photo Formats

  • 3264 × 2176 pixels • 10.9 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

BlurryMe

BlurryMe