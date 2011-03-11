Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
blue-toned busines equipment concept - clean sheet of notebook, pen and modern phone on it isolated on white background. close-up photo.
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.