Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084546011
a blueberry bush in the forest and a lot of space for advertising text in the blur shallow depth of field
D
By Daria A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundberriesberrybilberryblaeberryblueblueberriesblueberrybranchbunchbushcloseupdeliciousfoliagefoodforestfreshfruitsgreengroupgrowingharvesthealthhealthyhuckleberryhurtleberryleafleavesmacronaturalnatureorganicpickingplantpurpleriperoundruralseasonshrubsummersunlightsweettwigviewwhortleberrywildwild blueberry
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist