Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue wool fabric. This bright blue wool blend jersey will add flair to your project. Made from a mixture of materials, it provides a fantastic base for your designs.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134019743

Item ID: 2134019743

Blue wool fabric. This bright blue wool blend jersey will add flair to your project. Made from a mixture of materials, it provides a fantastic base for your designs.

Formats

  • 4800 × 2300 pixels • 16 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 479 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 240 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Sergei Mishchenko