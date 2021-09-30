Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087675719
Blue Tit Cyanistes caeruleus perched on a dead branch
Eure-et-Loir, France
D
By DKeith
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
avianbackgroundbeakbeautifulbirdbirdiebirdingbirdsbirdwatchingblueblue titbranchcaeruleuscloseupcolorfulcolorful birdcutecyanistescyanistes caeruleuseurasianeuropeeuropeanfeatherforest birdsmulticolornaturalnatureornithologyoutdooroutdoorsparidaeparuspasserineperchedperchingplumagesmallsongbirdspeciestinytitwildwildlifewingwingsyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist