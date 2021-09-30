Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100162421
Blue tit (Cyanistes caeruleus or Parus caeruleus) taking nuts from bird feeder
J
By Julian Popov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorablealoneanimalbeakbeautifulbirdbirdwatchingbluebranchcloseupcoldcolorfulcuteenvironmenteuropeanfaunafeatherfeederfoodgreat tithabitathungerhungryinsectivorouslonelynatureornithologyoutdoorparus majorpasserineperchingplumageprettyseasonsittingsnowsnowfallsnowflakesongbirdtinytreeweatherwildlifewingswinter
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist