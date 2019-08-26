Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue sofa pillow and blanket decoration, green and white concept, lamp plant coffee table style, carpet, chair and home design, interior concept.
Modern living room with cozy sofa
interior with sofa. 3d illustration
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration.
Scandinavian ethnic red and wooden living room. Sofa and coffee tables, wooden armchair with pillows, carpet and pendant lamps. Succulent plants. Modern interior design concept idea, 3d illustration
Interior living room. 3d illustration
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration
Lamp above wooden table in front of blue sofa with cushions in colorful living room interior. Real photo

See more

1194168898

See more

1194168898

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136719755

Item ID: 2136719755

Blue sofa pillow and blanket decoration, green and white concept, lamp plant coffee table style, carpet, chair and home design, interior concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7238 × 2792 pixels • 24.1 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 386 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 193 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

united photo studio

united photo studio