Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue sofa pillow and blanket decoration, green and white concept, lamp plant coffee table style, carpet, chair and home design, interior concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7238 × 2792 pixels • 24.1 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 386 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 193 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG