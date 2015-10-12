Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue silk fabric with lurex. Glossy texture background, satin background, luxurious fabric, elegant pattern, colorful abstract, colorful velvet, shredded macro.
Edit
Light blue fabric with white abstract print; in folds (texture).
Pareo in light blue shades with an abstract print (texture).
Magnificent fields stone wilderness
close-up fragment of acrylic paint on paper. contemporary art for background or texture.
Canvas with hand drawn abstract steel blue, dark blue and dark slate grey color pastel or oil paint smears, lines, spots and geometric figures.
Abstract grungy royal blue, cornflower blue and light steel blue colorful hand drawn acrylic oil paint smears with spots, stripes, curves and stains on canvas texture
Texture, background, pattern, postcard, silk fabric, female color scarf with blue white flowers. The gorgeous design is based on attractive background images. You will be the best

See more

1581692857

See more

1581692857

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143385101

Item ID: 2143385101

Blue silk fabric with lurex. Glossy texture background, satin background, luxurious fabric, elegant pattern, colorful abstract, colorful velvet, shredded macro.

Formats

  • 5200 × 1800 pixels • 17.3 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 346 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 173 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko