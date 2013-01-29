Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 1405069610
blue shapes of Wine circle and Coffee ring stains. Wine glass marks or coffee cup round stains and dirty splashes and spots isolated. Hand drawn tea or ink ring stains on white background
Photo Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.