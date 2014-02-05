Images

Blue scilla luciliae flowers in sunny day, close-up. First spring bulbous plant called Lucile's glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa luciliae). Springtime natural outdoor vertical background.
Blue glory-of-the-snow (chionodoxa luciliae) flower on spring
Scilla bifolia flower, known as the alpine squill or the two-leaf squill
Spring flower bulbs - Hionodoksa or Scilla luciliae
Blue flowers in a spring forest
The first spring flowers. Scilla siberica
Wild spring flowers in forest - scilla bifolia
The first is the blue flower of the snowdrop. He blossomed in the spring in the forest.

Blue scilla luciliae flowers in sunny day, close-up. First spring bulbous plant called Lucile's glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa luciliae). Springtime natural outdoor vertical background.

Formats

  • 3400 × 4533 pixels • 11.3 × 15.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iuliia Dynnyk

Iuliia Dynnyk