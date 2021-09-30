Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093630740
Blue round confetti on white background. Festive day backdrop. Flat lay style with minimalistic design. Template for banner or party invitation
s
By shinshila
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerbirthdayblueborderbrightcardcelebratecelebrationcolorcolorfulconceptconfetticongratulationcopy spacecreativedatedaydecordecorationdecorativedesignfestivalfestivefoilfunglittergreetingholidayinvitationnavyoceanpaperpartypatternrandomromanceromanticsapphirescattershapeshinyskystarsymboltemplatewallpaperwedding
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist