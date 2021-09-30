Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092665298
Blue rose flower on white isolated background with clipping path. Closeup. For design. Nature.
n
By nadezhda F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombluebouquetbrightbudclipping pathcloseupcolorfulcosmeticscut outdaydecorationdesignflorafloralflowerfreshnessgardengiftheadhome flowersisolatedlandscapelightlovemacromotleynaturalnatureobjectpalepastelpatternpetalplantromanticroserose-coloredsinglespringvalentinevintagewhitewoman
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist