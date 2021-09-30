Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092768597
Blue plate with stewed pork and zucchini, hot red pepper. Meat dish served on wooden dark table background. Tasty cuisine.
E
By Elena Seiryk
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbluebraised porkchilli peppercuisinedarkdeliciousdigestiondinnereateatingfatfoodgreenhothot pepperkitchenlightmealmeatmeat industrynot vegetarianpepperpigplateporkpork meatpot roastproductredred peppersaltspicespicysquashstewstewed meatsummertabletastyvegetableveggieswoodenzucchinizucchini squash
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist