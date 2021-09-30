Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094070858
Blue paddle tennis court at night and a ball on the line.
V
By VicVa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
active leisureactivityartificialartificial grassbackgroundballballsbluecompetitioncourtequipmentexercisegamegroundhealthhealthylawn tennis clubleisurelifestylenetnightno peoplenobodyoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepaddelpaddlepaddle ballpaddle tennispaddle-tennispadelpadel classpadel courtpadel tennisphysical trainingplaying-fieldrecreational activitysportsport competitionsport eventsporting competitionsportssynthetictennis balltournamenttrainingturfturf floor
Categories: Miscellaneous, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist