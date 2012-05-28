Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue flowers of Vinca minor (little periwinkle) against blurred background of spring garden greenery. Selective focus.Close-up. Periwinkle small or common grows in wild forest and in landscaped garden
Edit
a flower of periwinkle greeting the world
Small periwinkle Vinca minor gentian blooming, blue flower with 5 petals, bud with leaves in nature. Wild periwinkle blue purple flower on a thin stalk
Blue springflower in Germany
Flower of Kumquats, Fortunella sp, oranges citrus fruits. on the tree with leaves.
Vegetative reproduction of capsicum annuum: miniature chili pepper plant blooming indoors on window sill
Forget-me-not (Myosotis palustris) plant wth flowers in the forest
Purple wild flowers of Melastoma malabathricum L. subsp.

See more

736007983

See more

736007983

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110235843

Item ID: 2110235843

Blue flowers of Vinca minor (little periwinkle) against blurred background of spring garden greenery. Selective focus.Close-up. Periwinkle small or common grows in wild forest and in landscaped garden

Formats

  • 2501 × 3237 pixels • 8.3 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 773 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 387 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alexander Denisenko

Alexander Denisenko