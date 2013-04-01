Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
blue fabric soft silk close-up fod for design background blue scarf with black pattern spots on fabric textile canvas vintage abstract pattern blue waves

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

782901076

Stock Photo ID: 782901076

blue fabric soft silk close-up fod for design background blue scarf with black pattern spots on fabric textile canvas vintage abstract pattern blue waves

Photo Formats

  • 4320 × 2880 pixels • 14.4 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

natali8638