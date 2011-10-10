Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue fabric. Here we have a collection of glossy polyester fabrics that are fine in texture and very smooth. Completely opaque, this material is very similar to the Duchess's more matte satin.
Edit
blue wall surface texture for background
Abstract, colourful, Smooth gradient picture.
Classy and Good Looking Blue Gradient Background
Gradient sky blue background
Blue Paper texture background
Classy and Good Looking Blue Gradient Background
Beautiful abstract cloud and clear blue sky landscape nature background and wallpaper

See more

1456182968

See more

1456182968

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143385085

Item ID: 2143385085

Blue fabric. Here we have a collection of glossy polyester fabrics that are fine in texture and very smooth. Completely opaque, this material is very similar to the Duchess's more matte satin.

Formats

  • 4700 × 2400 pixels • 15.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 511 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 256 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko