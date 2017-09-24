Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue fabric with an abstract pattern. If you're looking for a sophisticated and stylish design, try this stretchy aquamarine silk fabric with an abstract print and navy blue flocked triangles!
Formats
5400 × 2000 pixels • 18 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 370 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 185 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG