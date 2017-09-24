Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue fabric with an abstract pattern. If you're looking for a sophisticated and stylish design, try this stretchy aquamarine silk fabric with an abstract print and navy blue flocked triangles!
Edit
complex abstract geometry for the background
Abstract kaleidoscope background. Beautiful multicolor kaleidoscope texture. Unique kaleidoscope design.
Abstract blue and white hand drawn textured tile seamless ornamental watercolor pattern. Elegant old fashioned texture for fabric and wallpapers, backgrounds and page fill. Azulejo tile design style
Abstract geometric ornament. Symbol in decorative arabic style. Design element for covers, cards, invitations.
Geometric and abstract background texture design, futuristic background pattern, colorful kaleidoscope background
Oriental traditional ornament, Mediterranean seamless pattern, tile design, vector illustration.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140964001

Item ID: 2140964001

Blue fabric with an abstract pattern. If you're looking for a sophisticated and stylish design, try this stretchy aquamarine silk fabric with an abstract print and navy blue flocked triangles!

Formats

  • 5400 × 2000 pixels • 18 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 370 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 185 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

LutsenkoLarissa