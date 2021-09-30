Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093730970
A blue bucket with grapes among the fallen leaves, a worker nearby
C
By Cavan-Images
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureautumnautumn dayautumn leavesblue bucketblue grapesbootsbrown leavesbucketbunchcountrysidecropeco-friendlyeco-friendly foodemploymentfallfallen leavesfruitfruitgrowinggardengardeninggrape bunchgrape harvestgrapesgroundsharvestharvestinghealthy foodhorticulturalhorticulturejoblaborlabourlegsnatural foodnatural productorchardplastic bucketseasonsunny dayvineyardworkwork clothesworking
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist