Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086698544
Blue barrel cactus or Ferocactus glaucescens in garden
A
By ANGHI
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbarbbarrelbeautifulblueblue barrel cactusbotanicalbotanycactaceaecacticactuscloseupcolordecorationdesertdetailferocactusferocactus glaucescensflorafloriculturegardengardeningglaucescensgreengrowthleafnaturalnatureplantpricklysharpspikespinesucculentsummertexturethorntropicaltropical plantyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist