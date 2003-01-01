Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue azure white plaid silk fabric. Intertwining shades of purple Embracing a graceful array of abstract, geometric and conversational patterns that remind you to find beauty in the little things.
Formats
4600 × 2500 pixels • 15.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 543 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 272 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG