Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096163676
Blooming white flowers on natural background and at facades of houses with sea on horizon. Abstract floral backdrop with soft focus, copy space.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
l
By lara-sh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
announcementartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybouquetbrightcolorcolorfulcongratulatedaisydecorationeventfestiveflorafloralfloristflowerfreshgardengreetingholidayholidayshousesleafmacromarch 8naturalnaturenuptialspatternplantpostcardrelaxrestromanceromanticrosesseaskyspringsummervacationwedding
Similar images
More from this artist