Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101668835
Blooming Quercus palustris, the pin oak or swamp Spanish oak in early spring. Young foliage with catkins (earrings) on green bokeh. Spring sunny day. Nature concept for natural design.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautyblue skybotanicalbranchbrightclose-upcolorfulcrowndeciduousfast growingflorafoliagegardengreenhuge treelandscapelandscapingleafleavesnativenaturalnatureoakoak treeornamentaloutdoorpalustrisparkpatternpinpin oakplantquercusquercus palustrisscenicseasonspanishspringsummersummer daysunnyswampswamp spanish oaktexturetreetwigviewwoodland
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist