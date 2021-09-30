Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099283619
Blooming geranium on the windowsill. Close up of the blooming pink flower of geranium. Flowers in pots. Beautiful little geranium pelargonium flower. The concept of comfort and home gardening.
N
By Natali Sam
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentbalconybotanicalbotanyclose upcolor imagecondocorridordecorationdwellingfacingflorafloralflowerfoliagefreshnessgardeninggeraniumgreengrowgrowthhanghomehome interiorhouseplanthousingidyllicindoorinteriorlightliving roommauvenatureno peopleornamentalpetalplantprotectionresidentialrusticsafetyscentedseedlingsimplicitysmellsouthernstemterracetranquilitywindow
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist