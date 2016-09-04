Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blood sample of patient for Complete Blood Count CBC test in microbiology laboratory. doctor holding Blood tube sample for CBC Complete Blood Count test in hematology lab
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4663 × 3108 pixels • 15.5 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG