Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blonde successful confident happy employee smiling business woman 40s wear blue shirt glasses ormal clothes hold laptop pc computer show thumb up gesture isolated on white background studio portrait
Smiling medical doctor woman with stethoscope. Isolated over white background
Blonde employee business woman 40s in blue shirt glasses formal clothes point index finger on laptop pc computer with blank screen workspace area keyboard isolated on white background studio portrait
Young happy teacher with book.
happy teenager learning at home
Beautiful Caucasian woman doctor or nurse holding a laptop pc computer standing over grey background
Portrait of senior businessman sitting at desk in front of laptop. Business people working on personal computer. Isolated on white background.
Businesswoman with clipboard

See more

687037696

See more

687037696

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131986409

Item ID: 2131986409

Blonde successful confident happy employee smiling business woman 40s wear blue shirt glasses ormal clothes hold laptop pc computer show thumb up gesture isolated on white background studio portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio