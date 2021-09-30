Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086702156
A blonde girl reaches for the Christmas tree to hang a toy.A baby with curly hair in a New Year's atmosphere.The girl stands with her back to the camera and decorates the Christmas tree
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adornback viewbackgroundbeautifulblond hairbluebranchbrilliantcelebrationcelebration eventcharmingchildchildhoodchildren onlychristmaschristmas decorationchristmas lightschristmas treecurlsdecemberdecorationexpensivefemalefestivefungarlandgiftgirlhappyholidayjoyluxuriousmerrynew yearpartypersonpreparationpresentprettyreachreach upreachingrefinedsilverstandingtoystraditionaltreewinter
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist